AirAsia India extends its Flash Sale

New Delhi: Encouraging forward bookings with a #TimeToTravel campaign while announcing new domestic routes, AirAsia India extended its Flash Sale till 22nd January with special fares for travel between April 1 and September 30, 2021.

With attractive fares with fares starting from 877, guests can pick from a host of other popular destinations with attractive fares such as Kochi to Bangalore at 1,281, Mumbai to Goa at 1,875, Delhi to Kolkata at 2,501 and Delhi to Mumbai at 2,576.

AirAsia India recently conducted a travel intent survey to unearth travel trends and analyse Travel Behaviours, Preferences and Intent’ based on responses from over 2500 individuals. Expressing confidence in air travel, respondents ranked travel by flight as one of the lowest Covid risk activities.

As an even more gratifying testament, risk levels were rated even lower by those who have flown recently and experienced the evident efforts by airlines and airports to ensure safe and contactless travel. Interestingly, Goa had topped the list as the most preferred holiday destination.