Passenger’s flight ticket shows same destination, departure; internet in splits over technical glitch

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:32 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Hyderabad: It is common that technical glitches online sometimes cause fear and confusion in users. However, in a bizarre incident, a passenger was puzzled after his ticket showed the same destination and place of departure.

A passenger named Auditya Venkatesh booked a flight ticket from Hyderabad to Bengaluru with AirAsia.

When he went ahead to confirm the ticket, the confirmation popup showed that the ticket was being booked from Bengaluru to Bengaluru.

Venkatesh took to Twitter and tagged the concerned airline to share the incident. “Hi @AirAsiaIndia this is really confusing. So if I book this ticket, where will I really go? And where will I leave from? (sic),” read the caption.

Hi @AirAsiaIndia this is really confusing. So if I book this ticket, where will I really go? And where will I leave from? pic.twitter.com/wJkmDtaqJT — Auditya Venkatesh (@AudiPhotography) November 22, 2022

In addition, the popup showed that the destination was Bengaluru and below that, it mentioned Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International airport in Kolkata. This post left many internet users in splits with many users posting hilarious comments in the comment section.

“Not sure what’s the confusion here. You start from Hyderabad branch in Bangalore and land in Bangalore branch in Calcutta (sic),” commented a user sarcastically. “Christopher Nolan takes a screenshot and begins writing his next movie,” another comment read.

Later, AirAsia commented under the post and stated that there might be a technical glitch. “There might be a technical glitch. Kindly refresh the page and do the fresh booking,” they wrote.

Hi Auditya, there might be a technical glitch. Kindly refresh the page and do the fresh booking. — AirAsia India (@AirAsiaIndia) November 22, 2022

This immediately started playing in my head! pic.twitter.com/C5viB3qQe2 — Neelu Jalan (@NeeluJalan) November 22, 2022

When u leave the city physically but it remains in your heart….😶😶 — Vijay Sethupathi (@Vijay_sethu1961) November 22, 2022

We're in the Musk melon Twitter now, the world is a meme — Auditya Venkatesh (@AudiPhotography) November 22, 2022