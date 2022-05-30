Airtel announced new all-in-one plans

Published Date - 03:26 PM, Mon - 30 May 22

Hyderabad: Airtel Xstream Fiber has announced the launch of its new all-in-one plans which includes unlimited high-speed broadband, 17 premium OTTs, 350 TV channels and Airtel Black service. To serve the needs of premium households who want the next generational connectivity and entertainment experience, Bharti Airtel (Airtel), has raised the bar in the home broadband segment with the launch of three new all-in-one plans built for the evolving entertainment needs of today’s connected homes.

Bharti Airtel CEO (Homes) Vir Inder Nath said, “Our new plans are built for India’s emerging entertainment needs. Through these bundle offers we plan to offer our discerning customers great value, convenience and unlock a multi-faceted digital experience.”

Airtel’s plans are the first of their kind in terms of catering to the evolving entertainment needs of the whole family and come with subscription to 17 premium OTTs to go with unlimited data. This includes Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Airtel Xstream Premium (SonyLiv, Lionsgate, Hoichoi and 11 more OTTs). 350+ TV channels and Airtel 4K Xstream TV Box* that allows you to enjoy OTT and linear TV content with a single device and single remote. The first month rental is free with zero installation cost.

Plan Rs 1599/month Rs 1099/month Rs 699/month

Speed 300Mbps 200Mbps 40Mbps

Data Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited

