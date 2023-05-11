Airtel hits 2 million 5G users from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Bharti Airtel, the first telecom company to roll out 5G, has announced that it has surpassed 2 million 5G users in AP and Telangana.

Hyderabad: Bharti Airtel has announced that it has surpassed 2 million 5G users in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In India, Airtel was the first telecom company to roll out 5G, and Hyderabad was one of the first eight cities to get the 5G Plus service. According to Airtel, both urban areas and rural areas are now covered by 5G services. Additionally, Airtel has increased the availability of its 5G service to more than 150 cities in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail route, train stations, bus stops, motorways, and major corporate hubs are having Airtel 5G network.

Airtel recently announced that it had hit 2 million users in Mumbai. Airtel 5G Plus is now accessible in more than 3500 cities and towns nationwide. Airtel 5G network today has more than 10 million unique users across the country.