Akasa Air emerges as Hyderabad’s most punctual carrier in December 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 03:17 PM

Hyderabad: In the latest On-Time Performance (OTP) evaluation of Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) for December 2023, Akasa Air has claimed the top spot as the most punctual carrier, boasting an impressive on-time performance of 80.2 per cent. Meanwhile, SpiceJet finds itself at the lower end of the spectrum with an OTP of 36.9 per cent, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) report.

The DGCA report, which analyzed traffic data submitted by various domestic airlines, provided a comprehensive overview of the on-time performance of scheduled domestic carriers operating at RGIA.

Air India secured a 56.5 per cent on-time performance, while Alliance Air followed closely behind with 50 per cent. IndiGo recorded an OTP of 71.9 per cent. Vistara, AIX Connect, and Akasa Air secured OTPs of 76.9 per cent, 73.3 per cent, and 80.2 per cent, respectively.

The DGCA highlighted that the majority of delays were attributed to ‘reactionary’ factors.