Amulya of TSWREIS clinches silver in HGS South-Zone Golf Championships

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:18 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

TSWREIS golfers with their trophies.

Hyderabad: Amulya of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) clinched silver in the category B girls at the HGS South-Zone Golf Championships held at the Hyderabad Golf Course, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Mukul and Anusha bagged a bronze each in the boys category B and girls category B respectively.

Results: Amulya- Runner-up (Cat B girls); Anusha- second runner-up (Cat B girls); Mukul- second runner-up (Cat B Boys).