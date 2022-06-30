Al-Kuwait make it to Asian Handball Men’s Club League final

Players from Al Kuwait and Al-Qadsia in action during their semifinal match on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Al-Kuwait (Kuwait) defeated Al-Qadsia (Kuwait) 25-20 in the semifinals of the Asian Handball Men’s Club League Championship held at the GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Riding on Mishaal’s six goals, Al-Kuwait made it to the final. Al-Kuwait maintained its lead from the start. By the end of the first half it took a two-point lead over Al-Qadsia 11-9. The winners extended their lead in the second half also and concluded the game by defeating Qadsia with a five-point margin.

In the other semifinal, Al-Najma Club (Bahrain) downed Al-Arabi (Qatar) 22-21 to lock horns with Al-Kuwait in the summit clash. Earlier, Al-Noor (Saudi Arabia) defeated Mes Kerman (Iran) 34-31 in the ranking match. Meanwhile, Al-Waqra (Qatar) thrashed T-Sports (India) 38-28 to face Al-Noor for the fifth place ranking.