Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Home | Sport | Al Kuwait Make It To Semis Of Asian Handball Mens Club League
Al-Kuwait make it to semis of Asian Handball Men’s Club League

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 11:46 PM, Mon - 27 June 22
Al-Kuwait players in action during the final league match against Mes Kerman, at the Gachibowli Stadium on Monday.

Hyderabad: Kuwait’s Al-Kuwait crushed Mes Kerman 30-17 in the final league match of the Asian Handball Men’s Club League at the GMC Balayogi Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. With this victory Al-Kuwait confirmed their berth in the semifinals.

In the other match, Al-Waqra (Qatar) and Al-Najma (Bahrain) played out a 24-all draw. Qatar’s Bakari scored the first goal of the match to open their account. However both teams ended the first half with a 9-9 score. In the second half of the match both teams bounced back and played ferociously. But, the match was tied 24-24.

Al-Qadsiya (Kuwait) and Al-Arabi (Qatar) reached semifinals in group A while Al-Najma (Bahrain) and Al-Kuwait (Kuwait) made it to the last four in group B.

The semifinals will be played on Wednesday and the summit clash will be played on Thursday.

