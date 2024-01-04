Alampur: Hidden temple town in Telangana

This historic village, often referred to as the southern Kasi, resides in the Jogulamba Gadwal district and offers an intriguing getaway, especially during the winter months when the scenic beauty en route is at its best

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 06:45 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Hyderabad: Nestled in the heart of Telangana lies the quaint village of Alampur, a serene haven unknown to many. Just a 220 km drive away from the bustling city of Hyderabad via the Hyderabad-Bangalore highway, Alampur unveils its charm as a temple town that holds an ancient and sacred legacy.

This historic village, often referred to as the southern Kasi, resides in the Jogulamba Gadwal district and offers an intriguing getaway, especially during the winter months when the scenic beauty en route is at its best.

Also Read Hyderabad gears up for Comic Con 2024

Alampur is steeped in rich cultural heritage, boasting a plethora of temples that showcase the early Chalukyan architecture style. Among these architectural marvels, the Navabrahma group of temples stands tall, reflecting the regional Chalukyan influence with early art from the Tungabhadra region. Dating back to the mid-Seventh Century C.E., these temples, dedicated to Lord Shiva, exhibit intricate craftsmanship and spiritual significance.

The Jogulamba temple, honoring the main Goddess of the region, is esteemed as one of India’s 18-Saktis. The temple complex, active until the 16th century C.E., presents an intriguing Sthala Purana recounting the narrative of a Rasasiddha blessed by Jogulamba.

Alampur, akin to a fortified temple city akin to Pattadakal, invites visitors with its gates opening towards the west, adorned by stepped ghats along the Tungabhadra river.

The architecture of these temples echoes the design elements seen in the rock-cut chaitya caves of western India, featuring sanctums at the end of rectangular pillar halls, pillars forming central nave and side aisles, and a pradakshina arrangement around the sanctums. The Padma-Brahma temple, despite being partly ruined, stands as the largest among the Alampur group, showcasing distinctive northern sikhara elevations reminiscent of Aihole.

Each temple narrates a story through its intricately designed exteriors, depicting various forms of Lord Shiva, Ramayana and Mahabharata scenes, and unique iconographic representations. The Papanasi group of temples, located 2 km south of Alampur, adds another layer of historical significance, showcasing shrines with plain walls and distinctive tiered pyramidal roofs dating to the 10th-11th century C.E.

Another architectural gem, the Kudavelli Sangamesvara temple, relocated from Kudavelli village due to the Srisailam Hydro Electric Project, stands as a sandstone marvel.

How to reach?

By Road: Alampur is easily accessible via the Hyderabad-Bangalore highway, situated approximately 220 km away from Hyderabad. This route provides a straightforward journey for those traveling by car or bus.

By Train: The nearest railway station is Alampur Road. Travelers can plan their journey by train to this station, offering convenient access to the temple town.

Where to stay?

Alampur is a small town with limited lodging options, primarily Telangana Tourism’s Haritha Hotel, offering accommodation. The hotel’s restaurant serves vegetarian South Indian food. Additionally, there are a few small eateries nearby. Most temples in Alampur are situated within a 2km radius, easily accessible on foot.