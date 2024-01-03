Hyderabad gears up for Comic Con 2024

The upcoming Comic Con aims to host a range of renowned international and Indian artists, offering a platform for comic enthusiasts to engage with their favorite creators and delve into the world of pop culture.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:16 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Hyderabad: Comic Con India is set to make a return with its 2024 edition in Hyderabad. Scheduled for January 27 and 28 at Hitex, the event promises a lineup of celebrity guests, merchandise, and a showcase of top-tier cosplayers from across the globe.

The upcoming Comic Con aims to host a range of renowned international and Indian artists, offering a platform for comic enthusiasts to engage with their favorite creators and delve into the world of pop culture.

Among the anticipated guests at the event are international artists such as Danesh Mohiuddin, an accomplished illustrator, and Rico Renzi, known for their contributions to DC and Marvel Comics. On the Indian front, attendees can look forward to engaging with a diverse roster of artists, including Yali Dream Creations, Sufi Studios, Saumin Patel, Rajesh Nagulakonda, Prasad Bhat, and others.

These artists will be setting up their own stalls, offering a variety of engaging activities and insights into their work during the Comic Con in Hyderabad.