AlgoBharat announces Startup Lab Program at T-Hub

Algorand Foundation and T-Hub announced the commencement of the application process for pan-India startup teams who are invited to demonstrate their innovative and impact-driven Web3 solutions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 06:15 PM

Algorand Foundation and T-Hub announced the commencement of the application process for pan-India startup teams who are invited to demonstrate their innovative and impact-driven Web3 solutions.

Hyderabad: AlgoBharat, Algorand Foundation’s India-focused initiative, announced the launch of its Startup Lab programme at T-Hub here on Monday.

Startup Lab is a year-long programme that will offer intensive technical and business mentorship and access to pre-seed funding to 20 select Web3 startups as they move toward product, market, and funding readiness.

Algorand Foundation and T-Hub announced the commencement of the application process for pan-India startup teams who are invited to demonstrate their innovative and impact-driven Web3 solutions. The application process runs through March 15, with selectees to be announced on March 18 and programme commencement slated for March 22 at T-Hub.