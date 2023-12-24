‘Telangana top in employable talent’

According to India Skills Report 2024, students from State have also emerged as trailblazers in numerical and critical thinking skills.

By Yuvraj Akula Updated On - 09:48 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

Hyderabad: Telangana, which has solidified its position as a major hub for Information Technology and ITES, is also making rapid strides in producing employable talent, besides equipping young talent with highest numerical and critical thinking skills. This has been revealed in the India Skills Report 2024.

According to the report that was released recently, Telangana has the highest concentration of employable talent in the age group of 18 and 21 years with 85.45 per cent of the students found employable. It is followed by Kerala, which has 74.93 per cent employable resources in the same age group.

This was made possible with the earlier government focusing on curriculum reforms in tune with industry skills, introducing new programmes, besides establishment of institutions like Telangana Academy for Skills and Knowledge, T-Hub, T-Works and WE-Hub.

“Every two years, the university has been changing its curriculum in line with industry requirements. The university has also introduced several certificate courses in areas including cyber security, internet of things, AI and ML, imparting necessary skills to students and making them readily employable in the industry,” says Prof M Manzoor Hussain, Registrar JNTU-Hyderabad.

The India Skills Report 2024 is based on a comprehensive evaluation process involving 3.88 lakh candidates who took the Wheebox National Employability Test across the country conducted by the Wheebox in association with the AICTE, Association of Indian Universities, Google, CII and Taggd. Candidates from Telangana stood out in the WNET with 67.79 per cent of the test takers scoring more than 60 per cent.

The Telangana students have also emerged as trailblazers in the numerical and critical thinking skills. As per the report, the State has highest availability of numerical skills with 78.68 per cent followed by Andhra Pradesh with 69.45 per cent and Maharashtra with 64.35 per cent proficiency among the youth test takers.

As for critical thinking skills, candidates from Telangana scored highest with availability at 37.70 per cent followed by Maharashtra at 33.15 per cent. After Andhra Pradesh at 98.33 per cent, Telangana came in second with 96.72 per cent of candidates keen on availing opportunities.

The report was all praise for Telangana’s employability, with a high percentage of BE/BTech graduates showcasing proficiency in critical domains.

“The State features prominently in the list of top states with available skills in English as a second language, numerical skills, critical thinking, and computer skills, indicating a well-rounded and tech-savvy workforce. Telangana is a key player in India’s talent ecosystem, driven by strong academic performance, a focus on technological skills, and a diverse workforce with varying salary expectations,” the report says.