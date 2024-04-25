Alia Bhatt joins star-studded ‘Heeramandi’ Premiere

A star-studded lineup graced Wednesday night's screening. From the legendary Rekha to Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Mrunal Thakur, and Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood's elite came together to support Bhansali and his 'Heeramandi' team

By ANI Updated On - 25 April 2024, 11:38 AM

Mumbai: The premiere night of Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s debut web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ was undoubtedly a star-studded affair.

Who’s who of Bollywood made a glamorous appearance at the screening on Wednesday night. From veteran actress Rekha to superstar Salman Khan, actress Alia Bhatt, Mrunal Thakur, Vicky Kaushal, several stars gathered together to root for Bhansali and his ‘Heeramandi’ team.

Most celebrities stepped onto the red carpet wearing ethnic attire.

Alia came to the premiere donning an ivory sharara set. She kept her hair loose and accessorised her outfit with heavy earrings and a bindi.



She also posed with her mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor on the red carpet.



Alia has worked with Bhansali in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ for which she bagged her first National Award. She is once again reuniting with Bhansali for ‘Love and War’, which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal also marked his presence at the screening.

Veteran actress Rekha was also there. She looked ethereal in a golden saree.

Also spotted at the premiere of the Netflix show was Ananya Panday in a royal blue suit. Ananya’s rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, actress Fardeen Khan, Esha Deol, Shruti Haasan, Karan Johar, Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat also attended the screening.





Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi.

Starring a talented ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman, ‘Heeramandi’ is set to be out on May 1.

The entire team posed on the red carpet for the shutterbugs. ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ is based on the concept by Moin Beg. Bhansali also serves as a producer on the show.