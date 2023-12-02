All arrangements put in place for counting of votes in Nizamabad, Kamareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:07 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Nizamabad: All arrangements for the counting of polled votes on Sunday have been made in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts.

The fate of the candidates locked in EVMs for six assembly seats in Nizamabad district and three seats in Kamareddy will be unsealed on Sunday. The counting of votes for constituencies falling under Nizamabad district will be held at Government Polytechnic College, where as the counting of votes for Kamareddy, Ellareddy and Jukkal constituencies will be held in the AMC godowns in the district centre.

As many as 77 candidates are in fray in six constituencies falling under the Nizamabad district, whereas 67 candidates are in fray in the Kamareddy district. In Kamareddy constituency, where BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao contested, 39 candidates, including TPCC president A Revanth Reddy were in the fray.

District Election Officer and Nizamabad Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumantu informed that a total of 122 counting supervisors, 131 counting assistants and 123 micro observers have been deputed to take up counting in six segments of the district, for whom training classes on counting management have already been conducted by master trainers.

In accordance with the instructions of the Election Commission of India(ECI), 14 tables have been set up for each constituency to count the votes, and measures have been taken to conduct round-wise counting, he said, adding that counting of votes of Armoor constituency would be done in 16 rounds, Bodhan in 18 rounds, Bansuwada in 19 rounds, Nizamabad Urban in 21 rounds, Nizamabad Rural in 21 rounds and Balkonda constituency in 18 rounds.

According to District Election Officer and Kamareddy Collector Jitesh V Patil counting for the three constituencies would be done in three separate halls. The Collector said 14 tables have been set up for each constituency to count the votes and the vote counting process would be completed in 18 to 20 rounds.