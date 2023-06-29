7 trailblazing LGBTQ+ characters from audio and web shows

Get ready to celebrate Pride Month with seven coolest LGBTQ+ characters from the audio and web series lined up just for you.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:13 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Hyderabad: In the past few years, the entertainment industry has embraced the LGBTQ+ community by giving them the spotlight they deserve! Gone are the days of being sidelined as supporting characters; they’re now taking centre stage and stealing the show, bringing depth and authenticity to their roles.

Get ready to celebrate Pride Month with seven coolest characters from the audio and web series lined up just for you.

Rahul from ‘Desi Down Under’

Platform: Audible

Meet Rahul, voiced by talented actor Taaruk Raina, who brings boundless joy wherever he goes! As a gay man, Rahul exudes confidence and embraces his sexuality with pride. Be a part of his journey in ‘Desi Down Under’ as he steps foot in Sydney, where he encounters Taylor, an Italian resident who challenges Rahul’s fear of commitment.

Rashi from ‘Mine and Yours S2’

Platform: Audible

Rashi, voiced by Kubbra Sait, is a central character in this series. As Priya’s ex-girlfriend, Rashi’s unexpected visit from the US shakes things up in her live-in relationship with Jaiveer. Their shared history and deep connection ignite a competitive race for Priya’s heart, fuelling jealousy and a complicated dynamic between the three.

Ved Mehra from ‘The Other Man’

Platform: Audible

Ved Mehra, heir to a Mumbai business empire, is a closeted gay man. Pressured into an arranged marriage, Ved’s world is turned upside down when he meets Carlos Silva, an American visitor. As his wedding preparations unfold, Ved enters into an unexpected relationship, defying family expectations and traditional norms.

Shardul Thakur from ‘Badhaai Do’

Platform: Netflix

Shardul, a young policeman, hides his true identity as a gay man. When he meets Suman Singh, Shardul discovers that Suman is a lesbian. Due to a strange turn of events, they agree to a marriage of convenience, while secretly living separate lives. Their situation becomes complicated as they navigate societal pressure to have a child.

Sharan Gujral from ‘Class’

Platform: Netflix

Get ready to dive into Sharan Gujral’s story in Netflix’s ‘Class’, brought to life by the talented Moses Kaul. Follow Sharan’s journey of self-discovery as his relationship with classmate Koel challenges his understanding of his own sexuality. In a complex dynamic involving Koel and fellow student Balli, Sharan’s submissive nature leads him to explore sexual encounters with the both of them.

Manzu from ‘Modern Love: Mumbai – Baai’

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

An emotional roller coaster in ‘Modern Love Mumbai – Baai’ awaits you, where Pratik Gandhi portrays Manzu, a gay man who has come out to everyone except for his beloved grandmother, Baai. In a truly powerful scene, Manzu battles his own emotions and tries to resist his partner, Rajveer, only to eventually find comfort in his embrace.

Amaara from ‘Four More Shots Please!’

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Bani J brings life to the character of Umang Singh in ‘Four More Shots Please’, a bold and unapologetic bisexual woman who fearlessly embraces her desires. Hailing from a small town, Umang exudes confidence and refuses to conform to societal norms. Umang’s journey in the show celebrates diversity and challenges societal expectations, making her a truly remarkable character.