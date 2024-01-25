All-out efforts being made to reduce road accidents: Mancherial RTO

Mancherial: Road accidents continue to be a cause for concern to the public even as officials take preventive measures. Road Transport Officer L Kishtaiah said all out efforts were being made to reduce road accidents by conducting various programmes. He stated that the ongoing national road safety week was aimed to create awareness among stakeholders over road mishaps.

Narrating efforts of the department to bring down road mishaps, Kishtaiah noted that a slew of programmes were being conducted as part of the month-long programme. Programmes were held to create awareness among students and drivers over road safety on January 19. Similar event was organised to sensitize taxi drivers and auto-rickshaw drivers on January 20.The RTO stated that apart from awareness programmes for drivers, workers of coal mines and other industries, a special drive would be held to check overload and other violations of road safety by drivers of heavy vehicles on February 9. A medical camp is going to be conducted to diagnose hypertension, diabetes and other diseases for drivers on February 14.

He informed that volunteers, selected from educational institutions, were being trained in educating people over road mishaps and their adverse impacts. He stated accident resolution teams comprising officials of various departments would assess causes of road accidents, besides devising long and short term preventive measures. He added that wearing a seat belt and helmet could prevent loss of humans in accidents.

On the performance front, the district unit earns Rs 70 crore by way of fees of driving licenses and registrations of vehicles per annum. Around 15,000 licenses are issued every year. The district accounted for 2.12 lakh two-wheelers, 14,022 auto-rickshaws, 8,431 lorries, 23,849 jeeps and cars. As many as 104 persons were killed, while 184 persons sustained injuries in the accidents registered in the district in 2023.