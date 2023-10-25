All set for CM KCR’s public meeting in Palair on Oct 27

As many as 70,000 people are expected to attend BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s public meeting in Palair Assembly constituency in the district on October 27, informed MLA Kandala Upender Reddy.

Upender Reddy, the BRS Palair Assembly nominee, along with BRS district president MLC Tata Madhusudhan inspected the arrangements for the Praja Ashirwada Sabha near Jeellacheruvu in Kusumanchi mandal on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, he said all arrangements for the Chief Minister’s public meeting were made. Public and BRS cadres from Khammam Rural, Nelakondapalli, Thirumalayapalem and Kusumanchi mandals in the constituency were expected to attend the meeting in large numbers.

Hitting out at Congress leader Tummala Nageswara Rao, the MLA said the Congress leader claimed he would contest from Palair to bring Godavari waters to Palair with Sitarama project. But he backtracked, left Palair and went to Khammam to contest in the Assembly elections.

Upender Reddy asserted that he was a local leader and stayed locally to look after the public needs. But parachute leaders come from other places to contest elections and after winning the election disappear. He informed that the BRS government sanctioned funds for the construction of a retaining wall along Munneru stream to protect Karunagiri and Jalagam Nagar from Munneru flooding. The government also sanctioned a Government Engineering College and Nursing College to Palair.

MLC Madhusudhan criticised Nageswara Rao for his caustic remarks against police officials. The Congress leader who served as a minister for a long time should know that officials perform their duties as per the law. It was absurd to say that the police were filing cases to harass people.

Meanwhile, several BRS leaders, who were forced to join Congress in Gaigollapalli village in Kusumanchi mandal, returned to the BRS. Village sarpanch Shyamsunder Reddy said that at 11 am on Tuesday, Congress leaders came to the village and staged a drama of political joining.

