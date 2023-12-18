Citizen’s charter to be introduced in Telangana soon: Sridhar Babu

06:35 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Peddapalli: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said a citizen’s charter would be introduced very soon in the State besides bringing transparency and accountability in governance. Public representatives and officials should discharge their duties with transparency and accountability.

Instead of being person centric, public centric governance with a motto of public welfare and development would be continued in the State. The Minister made these comments while participating in the Manthani Mandal Praja Parishad general body meeting held in Manthani on Monday.

Instructing officials to address applications received from the public within a stipulated timeframe, Sridhar Babu wanted the authorities to put an end to the old practice of forcing the public to make rounds of government offices.

It was necessary to respond to each and every application. If the issue was not in their purview, officials should write letters to applicants immediately and not waste the time of the people.

Henceforth, officials should discharge their duties by following norms and service motto, Sridhar Babu instructed and made it clear that there would not be any political pressure on government officials. He sought public support to provide good governance.

As promised, the state government was working with sincerity to implement six guarantees and officials should take steps to reach the benefits to all the eligible beneficiaries.

Talking about Manthani, the Minister promised to develop Manthani on all fronts and assured to take steps for the development of all backward areas by allocating special funds. Besides preparing development plans based on the needs of villages, all should work with unity to complete all of them within the timeframe, he advised.