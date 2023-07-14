Alleged Followers of Revanth Reddy accused of making threatening calls to BRS leader Sravan

By Mitu David Published Date - 04:00 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Photo: ANI

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader Dasoju Sravan alleged that unidentified persons claiming to be followers of Congress State President A.Revanth Reddy have been making threatening calls to him.

Sravan, posting about it on his official Twitter account on Friday, said the miscreants have been using abusive language and threatened with severe consequences for criticising Revanth Reddy, and even stated that they would eliminate him if he continued to speak out against him.

“It is unfortunate that Revanth Reddy has been involved in promoting a culture of intimidation and rowdy politics in Telangana. This is not the first time he has used such tactics, as he has previously employed similar threats against his own party members, including senior leaders, through his henchmen,” he said.

Sravan further said he would file a formal complaint with the Cybercrime police and requested an investigation and ensure that they face legal consequences.

Meanwhile, IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao responding to the issue on Twitter, said “its truly unfortunate that Scamgress now has been handed over to a thug in Telangana who is resorting to open threats’.