Allowing BJP to grow in Telangana will disrupt peace: Veerabhadram

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:45 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

CPI-M Telangana unit secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram. Photo: Facebook

Khammam: Allowing the BJP to grow in Telangana would affect development and create a permanent state of conflict in the State, said CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram.

Referring to news reports on some senior politicians in the district who planned to join the BJP, the CPI (M) leader appealed to them not to give scope to the politics of hatred in Khammam, saying that the BJP promoted divisive politics.

The district was known for its political awareness and for temporary benefits the leaders in question should not take any decision that could pollute the political situation in Khammam. The tradition of harmonious and amicable politics has to be continued, he suggested.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Veerabhadram noted that BJP should be seen not just as a political enemy but also a threat to peace in Telangana.

Without naming the leaders who were planning to join BJP, he said power was not permanent and asked them to focus their attention on Khammam’s industrial and agricultural development. The district needs industrial units that generate employment, he said.