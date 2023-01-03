| Secularism Socialism Will Disappear From Constitution If Bjp Returns To Power Vinod Kumar

Secularism, socialism will disappear from Constitution if BJP returns to power: Vinod Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:36 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar said the words secularism and socialism would disappear from the preamble of the Indian Constitution if the BJP returned to power in the country.

Communism was a great system, which would fight on behalf of public problems. Marxism theory designed with the efforts of a number of intellectuals would help the people to protect themselves from exploitation.

Vinod Kumar made these comments while participating in 44th death anniversary of Telangana armed struggle leader and first Karimnagar parliament member Baddam Yellareddy in Sircilla town on Tuesday.

Welfare schemes have been implemented in different states as well as in the country because of struggles waged by the great community leaders such as Baddam Yellareddy, Ravi Narayana Reddy, and Puchalapalli Sundaraiah. Scared of revolt from the public, governments were implementing welfare schemes, he said.

Deceptive patriotism, especially the policies being adopted by the BJP, had become a big threat to the nation, he said and advised the people to be alert about such forces.

CPI state secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao and others were present.