Telangana Congress condemns comments against Hindu gods, smells BJP’s conspiracy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:54 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Hyderabad: Condemning the comments made on Hindu gods and goddesses by a couple of persons, the State Congress said there was a larger conspiracy behind the episode.

TPCC General Secretary A Dayakar said heated debates were being conducted by different sections on the comments made by the persons. “What is the agenda behind the accused B Naresh and State BJP president Bandi Sanjay and BJP MLA E Rajender,” he asked while addressing media persons here on Tuesday.

Congress was a secular party and would not tolerate any comments on Hindu gods and goddesses, he said. Telangana people had to be very cautious of BJP’s communal politics, he said.

The BJP was creating a politically favourable atmosphere in the State to drive home its agenda. The saffron party was using religion as a tool to derive political mileage, he added.