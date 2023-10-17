Allu Arjun honoured with first National Award by President Droupadi Murmu

He attended the ceremony wearing a white suit. His wife Sneha Reddy was also present with him during the special moment. She wore a stunning ethnic suit.

By ANI Updated On - 05:53 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

New Delhi: Telugu star Allu Arjun was honoured with the Best Actor Award at the 69th National Film Awards here on Tuesday.

He received the award for his role in ‘Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1’. He was given the token of his win by President Droupadi Murmu. This is Allu Arjun’s first National Award.

After the National Film Awards list was announced in August, Allu Arjun took to social media and expressed his gratitude.

“A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable. & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honored and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled,” he wrote.

Allu, who played the titular gangster in Pushpa: The Rise, will now reprise the role in the sequel ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. The film is set to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Directed by Trivikram, the film promises to be a massive entertainer.