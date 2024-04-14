Alternative arrangements to supply water to Hyderabad from Yellampalli

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) authorities are making alternative arrangements to draw water from the project.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 06:57 PM

Peddapalli: In the wake of the decline in water levels in the Sripada Yellampalli project, alternative arrangements are being made to supply drinking water to Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) authorities are making alternative arrangements to draw water from the project. Besides arranging separate motors, an electricity supply system is also being developed to operate motors.

Also Read Plumbers to be trained to revive RWH pits

Besides irrigation needs, the Yellampalli project is designed to supply drinking water to Hyderabad, Mission Bhagiratha, National Thermal Power Corporation and Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL).

In order to quench the thirst of Hyderabad people, every day, 56 cusecs (0.03 tmc) of water is being drawn with the help of six motors (each 6.6 kv capacity) and supplied to the State capital. It is not possible to pump the water with the help of a head regulator if water levels in the project are depleted beyond 138.3 metres. Presently, 141.75 metre (7.08 tmc) water is available in the reservoir and it may decline to 138.3 metre by May 1.

So, HMWSSB authorities have started alternative arrangements to draw water from the project. A 1.8 km earthen road is laid up to the head regulator, which is located near to HMWSSB’s gravity canal. 25 motors (each 125 HP capacity) are being fixed in the project where water is available.

Since it is mandatory to operate motors, electricity transformers are fixed. Electric wires with 100 conductor capacity are also fixed to 11 electric poles. Water, which will draw with the help of temporary motors, will be dumped in HMWSSB’s gravity canal from where water will be supplied to Hyderabad with the help of regular motors.

The process is going to start in the next 20 days. Arrangements are also being made to supply water to RFCL and Mission Bhagiratha from HMWSSB’s gravity canal.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Executive Engineer (Yellampalli Project) Swamy said HMWSSB authorities were making alternative arrangements to draw water since it was not possible to get water with the help of the regular system if water levels declined further.

Water levels in the project are declining drastically due to lack of inflows. Presently, 7.08 tmc (141.75 meter) water is available in the project as against its storage capacity of 20.175 (148 meter). 10.33 tmc (143.08 meter) water was available in corresponding time of last year.