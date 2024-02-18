Alumni Reunion hosted at St. Francis College for Women in Hyderabad

The event witnessed more than 700 former students walking back into the portals of the institution.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 February 2024, 03:23 PM

Hyderabad: Francis Alumni Association (FAA) hosted an Alumni Reunion, which welcomed back all the alumni starting from the year 1975 to 2023, at St.Francis College for women, Begumpet on Saturday.

The event witnessed more than 700 former students walking back into the portals of the institution. The Principal, Dr. Uma Joseph, also an alumna of St. Francis College for Women, acknowledged the audience who came to attend the event from across the world and she spoke about the growth of the institution that started with a fifteen number of students

The attendees immersed themselves in the cultural performances by the FAA Champions and the Student Council of the college. Later on, Alumni were entertained with lively games and heart-warming karaoke sessions. Followed by felicitation of the retired staff members through the years, who made an eminent contribution towards the institution.

The campus was abuzz with stalls and music filled the air evoking the echoes of bygone days and fostering a sense of camaraderie among old friends. The Alumni Reunion at St. Francis College was a celebration of friendships and timeless values instilled by the institution. Attendees departed with hearts full of memories and rekindled connections.