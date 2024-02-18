Hyderabad welcomes Peshawri: 10th branch opens at ITC Kohenur

From the rugged interiors to strong, earthy colours with wooden stools and rough-hewn trestle tables laden with delicacies from the tandoor, creates an ambience that immerses guests in a sensory journey of the North West Frontier flavours.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 February 2024, 02:43 PM

Hyderabad: Step into Peshawri if you’re searching for a new restaurant to try on the weekend but still want to eat traditional dishes. You won’t be disappointed. The legendary Peshawri, offering rich, robust and traditional flavours of the North-West Frontier region, opened its 10th dining establishment at ITC Kohenur, Hyderabad.

The restaurant, with a seating capacity of 84 covers, embraces all signature elements of ‘Peshawri’. From the rugged interiors to strong, earthy colours with wooden stools and rough-hewn trestle tables laden with delicacies from the tandoor, creates an ambience that immerses guests in a sensory journey of the North West Frontier flavours.

Shivneet Pohoja, the Executive Chef, said, “The response to Peshawri has been phenomenal. Since our January opening, we have never experienced a dull day. A culinary experience unlike any other, Peshawri is all about tandoor cooking, a technique that involves marinating and slow-cooking meat in tandoors. This meticulous process ensures the true essence of each ingredient is preserved to bring out remarkable flavours.” He adds, “Peshawri has equal options for vegetarians as well on the menu.”

The menu at Peshawri features an array of tantalising kebabs. Signature dishes include the globally acclaimed Dal Bukhara, slow-cooked overnight over a coal fire for 18 hours, the Sikandari Raan, tender leg of lamb braised in spices and finished in the tandoor, and the flavourful Kadak Seekh. The Kadak Seekh presents char-grilled chicken minced rolls, stuffed with a delightful blend of green chillies and cheese, batter-fried to perfection, offering a crisp and savoury indulgence that complements the rich flavours at Peshawri.

According to us, the best options in vegetarian dishes are Paneer Tikka, Tandoori Simla Mirch, Tandoori Phool and Dal Bukhara. For non-vegetarians, Sikandari Raan, Machli Tikka, Peshawri Kebab, Murgh Tandoori and Seek Kabab are some mouth-watering options. Coming to desserts, the Phirni and Kulfi add a nice flavourful touch to complete your feast. The absence of rice in the menu surprised us.

A visual delight at Peshawri is the Naan Bukhara, an impressive bread that adds a theatrical touch as guests appreciate Chefs artistic flair, a great memory of this culinary experience.

Guests are encouraged to embrace the tactile experience of eating with their hands, perfected by charming interiors in a mix of copper and earthen tableware that adds to the rustic charm. Enhancing the dining experience is Peshawri’s exclusive and unique cocktail menu, named Tamba, offering signature cocktails served in rustic copperware designed to complement the distinct culinary flavours.