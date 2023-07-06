Amara Raja Electronics acquires stake in Design Alpha

Amara Raja Electronics Limited announced an investment in Design Alpha (DFM Softech Solutions Pvt. Ltd) an engineering design company.

Hyderabad: Amara Raja Electronics Limited (AREL), an Electronic Systems Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) company, announced an investment in Design Alpha (DFM Softech Solutions Pvt. Ltd) an engineering design company on Thursday.

The agreement was signed by Vikramadithya Gourineni, Director, Amara Raja Electronics Ltd, and Dr. Suresh Nair, Founder, of Design Alpha. This will position AREL as a fully integrated ESDM company, unlocking numerous opportunities in the electronics manufacturing business. The new entity will be named Amara Raja Design Alpha Pvt. Ltd. (ARDAPL)

“The acquisition will accelerate product development for AREL and allow us to leverage specialist knowledge,” said Vikramadithya.

By acquiring Design Alpha, AREL will gain access to expertise in industrial design, embedded & mixed signal electronics, power electronics, optical and photonics, firmware, and mechanical designs.