Shopping made easy with Weedeo!

Hyderabad: It is easier to join a family business and settle in life. However, two youngsters from two different States – Telangana and Tamil Nadu – decided to challenge this narrative. They wanted to create something of their own. Both entrepreneurs — Sujitha S from Coimbatore and Shravan Kumar from Hyderabad – come from families that are traditionally into the business of textile.

They had the choice of joining the already set business. However, after working in their own business they started seeing the struggles of weavers and small stores, they decided to do something about it. As fate would have it, they met as aspiring entrepreneurs at the right time and the right place, and thus, Weedeo was born.

Weedeo is a video and chat-based application that connects sellers to buyers through an interactive platform. The marketplace shows the consumers the nearest and farthest retail stores ranging from segments like fashion, electronics, grocery, vegetables, fruits, and nursery among others on its app.

The consumer has to just click on the store of their choice and through a video-based or chat-based process they can get details of the products and order them online. The product will get delivered in 60-90 minutes if the store is in the same city.

“Before this venture, I have tried my hand at various other things ranging from solar energy to handlooms. Using all that experience and our knowledge of the struggles of weavers and small store owners, we decided to start Weedeo. The app gives the user the experience of shopping at a physical store from the comfort of their home,” said Shravan Kumar, whose previous startup Weaver Soul focused on combining contemporary styles with Indian weaves.

The app is currently focused on small stores and also on weavers from other districts as well. These weavers will get access to the app wherein customers can book the fabric or material of their choice from the catalogue and Weedeo will arrange for delivery of the product.

“Another major focus area for us is the handloom weavers as they are not getting the due recognition of their work,” said Sujitha, who left her family’s thriving textile business in Coimbatore to work in Hyderabad for Weedeo. While the app is still in the beta stage, the entrepreneurial duo is hopeful of launching it in August with the final stage of cataloguing being done currently.

