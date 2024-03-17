In a first, Hyderabad to host Pop Culture Con

The Hyderabad Pop Culture Con will feature cosplays, cosplay championships, gaming, anime, merch, stand-up comedy, DJ and more while celebrating all things pop culture.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 17 March 2024, 03:43 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Pop Culture Con is coming to Hyderabad for the first time on April 7, at V Convention from 11 am onwards.

The event will be filled with laughter, creativity and pure excitement marking an occasion for enthusiasts of all things pop culture. This event is set to transform a typical Sunday into a celebration of creativity, fandom, and entertainment.

It`s A Family-Friendly Event where enthusiasts of all ages can come together to immerse themselves in their favourite fandoms. Anime, Manga, Marvel And DC Comic Cosplayers will fill the day with excitement and entertainment.

Visitors can showcase their creativity in their epic cosplay contest, with cash prizes and exclusive merchandise up for grabs.

For gaming enthusiasts, we have exciting gaming events lined up throughout the day, and parents need not worry about keeping the little ones entertained, as a dedicated kids play area ensures that children can enjoy themselves while parents explore the wonders of pop culture.

The event will also feature a closing act by DJ Prithvi Sai, renowned as one of the best DJs in India.

Tickets for the Hyderabad Pop Culture Con are available for purchase on Book My Show, starting at Rs 699.