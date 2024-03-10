| A Review Of Final Fantasy Vii Rebirth When A Remaster Offers Much More Than Visual Flourishes And Upscaled Graphics

My relationship with the Final Fantasy franchise has always been somewhat shaky.

While I’ve dabbled in the worlds of Cloud, Lightning, Aerith, and Tifa, I have rarely gone past the customary opening sequences as both the characters and the mechanics have failed to captivate my RPG loving side.

However, after my friend nudged me several times, I decided to give 2020’s Final Fantasy VII Remake a chance, and to my surprise, everything just fell into place. Going into Rebirth, I was hoping for more of the Remake’s magic only to be blown away by how deep the game’s transformation is.

If you can manage to stay awake through the game’s introductory two-and-a-half-hour sequence, Rebirth’s open world is a joy to behold. It allows you to play the game at your own pace, get to know the characters that accompany you, and spend quality time trying to understand the world.

There is a lot here that the game offers, such as dimensions of exploration, material gathering, crafting of armor and items through the transmuter, and the ability to romance characters in your party. In many ways, this game has more in common with games like Dragon Age.

Rebirth incorporates various elements from new RPG games, including mini-games and towers that unveil new places and missions. In fact, there are so many mini-games that I lost count after ten, but I thoroughly enjoyed Queen’s Blood,Chocobo Racing, and Piano Performance.

In terms of combat, the game provides both a consistent level of difficulty and a dynamic one that adjusts to your play style. I particularly enjoyed the dynamic difficulty and found that the game’s revamped combat system truly shines if you choose to play with a dynamic difficulty.

Rebirth’s not just about button-mashing and chaining attacks; you also need to constantly survey the battlefield like a general and coordinate attacks with your party. You can unlock a lot hereby using the right strategic mix, coordinating attacks with other characters, and advantageously using limit breakers.

A lot of fans of the franchise have spoken about the nostalgia with Rebirth, I for one sadly have little to say in that regard. However, there were numerous moments where I could visualize how certain spaces and sights would have appeared in the original game.

For instance, during the introductory sequence where Tifa acts as your guide alongside Sephiroth, navigating craggy passages, I found myself picturing how the same scenes would have unfolded in the original game. In a particular place, when you climb down rocks,you are greeted by a vast expanse of water and I couldn’t help but picture that same scene from the original game. Thus, I can only imagine the significance and impact this game holds for dedicated fans.

A game that is absolutely worth your time and money. Do give Rebirth a try even if you are not a fan of the franchise. This could be the perfect game to access the world and its vast lore.

Title: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Developer: Square Enix

Game Type: Single Player Action RPG with mana elements

Platforms: PlayStation 5 exclusive

Price: Rs 4,799 on the PS store and Rs. 4,769 on Amazon

Verdict (all scores out of 10):

Innovative Gameplay: 9

Game Handling & Quality: 9

Value for Time: 8.5

Value for Money: 8.5

Overall: 8.75

What Stands Out:

The redesign of a classic into an open-world experience is truly unique. The game now offers you opportunities for meaningful relationships with members of your party.

The game’s revamped combat system shines on higher difficulties, it requires coordinationfrom your party members and redefines your role to that of a general

Fails to impress:

The introduction sequence is not only slow but also unexpectedly long. I’m unsure how many players will have the determination to get through it and be able to experience the open world.

The mini-games here serve as a good distraction but quickly lose their charm.