Amazon miniTV ups the cricket fever with its sports web series ‘Sixer’, set to stream from November 11

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:34 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Hyderabad: Elevating the entertainment quotient, the streaming service Amazon miniTV announced its upcoming sports drama series – ‘Sixer’. Created by TVF, and directed by Chaitanya Kumbhakonum, ‘Sixer’ features actor Shivankit Singh (‘Parihar of Bachelors’ and ‘Aspirants’ fame) in the lead role. The series is set to premiere exclusively on Amazon miniTV on November 11 for free.

The trailer of the upcoming sports drama gives a glimpse into the life Nikunj Shukla aka ‘Nikku’, a young cricketer from Vijay Nagar, Indore. Played by Shivankit, this character is a hardcore cricket enthusiast and wants to represent the sport in its right spirit.

“It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with Amazon miniTV for its upcoming sports drama ‘Sixer’. Jahan hai sixer aur cricket, wahaan hai Yuvi! The story is very endearing and memorable, and it reminded me of my early days when we used to play cricket using a tennis ball. I’m glad that Amazon miniTV is bringing such an awesome sport to audiences across India for free,” said former Indian cricketing icon and king of sixers, Yuvraj Singh.

“Cricket is a sport that resonates with every Indian, and we at Amazon miniTV, are extremely excited to add to this undying zeal and passion for the sport with our upcoming web series – ‘Sixer’,” said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising. “‘Sixer’ is not only Nikunj’s story, but of every person who plays the sport with all of their heart and soul. We are certain that the series will score a six amongst viewers too.”

“TVF is known and appreciated for bringing relatable yet unique stories. With ‘Sixer’, we take our dream of producing engaging content a step further. Cricket has a big fan base in India, and with the uniquely designed narrative of ‘Sixer’, we hope that we reach every cricket lover’s heart,” said Vijay Koshy, president, TVF.

Check out the trailer:

