Amazon upgrades Echo Studio with new audio features

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:09 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

In addition to Echo Studio’s existing support for both Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio, the software updates include Amazon’s custom-built spatial audio processing technology and frequency range extension.

Hyderabad: Amazon had earlier announced that the company’s flagship Echo speaker, Echo Studio, will be getting even better with some significant software upgrades along with a new colour option.

The Spatial audio processing technology enhances stereo sound and offers greater width, clarity and presence. It turns Echo Studio into a hi-fi stereo system, allowing vocal performances to be more present in the centre while stereo-panned instruments are better defined on the sides, resulting in a more immersive sound experience.

The improved frequency range extension technology delivers better performance by improving mid-range clarity and deepening the bass.

The new features will automatically roll out on Echo Studio devices via a software update. Along with the tech upgrades, the Echo Studio is sporting a new look, glacier white, in addition to the original charcoal colour.

Amazon Echo Studio is available for Rs 22,999 and comes with 4+1 speaker setup with 330W peak output, 24-bit DAC and 100 kHz bandwidth.

Along with Echo Studio, Amazon has also introduced the next generations of other three new Alexa-powered Echo devices, including Echo Dot, Echo Auto and Echo Dot Kids with new designs and significant improvements.