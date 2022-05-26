Ambareesh Pittie pays tribute to heritage monuments through lens of his camera

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:20 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Hyderabad: Ambareesh Pittie, a self-taught photographer based out of Hyderabad, will be showcasing his photography through his new project. ‘Without a Map’, the coffee table book curated by Ambareesh Pittie, will present a unique set of shots of the various heritage monuments in India along with the backdrop of magnificent skies and clouds.

The coffee table book is currently being exhibited at Kalakriti Art Gallery till June 3.

Through this exhibition, Ambareesh aspires to portray the elegance and the magnificence of historic architecture to his audience along with the stupendous clouds and skies. He has a multi-faceted approach to his photography. With a unique speciality in capturing landscapes, wildlife, and candid portrait, shooting architecture and old buildings has always been something he deeply cherishes.

Having grown up in a then 200-year-old house, he has a keen eye for intrinsic designs in buildings. Ambareesh is also fascinated with the clouds and the sky’s changing phases that embody an unparalleled elegance and beauty. He wishes to project his fascination for culture, tradition, and the breath-taking sky portraits that build an incredible backdrop.

Speaking about this ingenious exhibition, Ambareesh says: “I am both elated and honoured by this opportunity to launch my book through this exhibition at Kalakriti Art Gallery. ‘Without A Map’ is a project very close to my heart, and I have poured my passion and skills into creating it. I believe that there is chemistry in photography, and I have been relentless and patient in capturing every photo in this book. Growing up surrounded by old buildings and architecture, I have always admired how alluring they are and how they make me travel back in time.”

Elaborating further, he shared, “Through this coffee table book, I want to transport my audience into a different era and bring a sense of awe to the delicate yet enormous structures of heritage monuments within our country. These heritage monuments are a part of our culture and I believe that it is important to bring to the forefront the beauty that lies around us and we so often forget.”

Possessing an immense inclination toward architecture and culture, Ambareesh has created a masterpiece through his project. With a unique approach to photography and almost 4 decades of innovative experiences, he has now mapped out the artistic layers of his subject, the heritage buildings that will be on display. The portrayal of this exhibition is not only for heritage lovers but also for all those who have an ardent love for the creation, artwork, culture, and tradition.