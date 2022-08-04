Art exhibition to be held at Kalakriti Art Gallery from 6th to 8th August

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:27 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Hyderabad: Providing a perfect amalgamation of art, fashion, and poetry, Kalakriti Art Gallery in Banjara Hills will be hosting ‘Inner Kali’, an exhibition by Venkat Gaddam, from August 6 to 8. Along with a display of paintings, a poetry recitation session is also planned.

Through his brand, WG (Whencut Goddamn), Venkat Gaddam creates acrylic paintings on canvas, pen-on-paper illustrations, murals, digital collages, and the fashion line. He also makes notebooks, gratitude journals, cushions, and other daily use items. To go with each of his artwork, the artist also pens a poem.

Gaddam says, “I feel that everyone has a story and every story needs to be told. So I am using my art and gifted talent to express various emotions.” A graduate of Fine Art in Parsons, from The New School for Design in New York, he painted three walls and the entire floor that created a unique look for his final year thesis.

He came up with his art name Whencut Goddamn in college when people there couldn’t pronounce his name. “I broke it up into many words, making it a cool term to describe myself,” he says.