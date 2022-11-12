Art of nature and folklore at Kalakriti Art Gallery

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:23 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Hyderabad: Nature, poetry, music, and folklore will be the main highlights of the two solo exhibitions ‘The Sarovar Stories’ by Sunayana Malhotra and ‘Leaving the further journey towards Infinity, to the Imagination’ by Poushali Das, which will have previews on Saturday at Kalakriti Art Gallery.

Sunayana Malhotra’s work is largely inspired from our culture and heritage from old monuments, forts, palaces and people. Enchanted by lotuses, Malhotra’s paintings reflect her fascination with spiritual and natural themes.

Poushali Das’ work series ‘Leaving the further journey towards Infinity, to the Imagination’, depicts mythologies and folklore, as a visual and historical resource to spin visual magical tales.

Both the exhibits will be on view at Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills, from November 13 to December 7, between 11 am and 7 pm. The artists will interact with the visitors during a preview of the exhibits on Saturday from 6.30 to 8.30 pm at the venue.