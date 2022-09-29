NIT Warangal to organise Technozion-2022 from Dec 16

Warangal: The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, will organise its annual technical festival Technozion -2022 from December 16 to 18 on the campus.

The three-day mega event aims at providing a platform for students across the globe to assemble, interact, share and gain knowledge in various fields of science and technology. It will also provide a platform for budding engineers and scientists to exhibit their skills in a plethora of events designed to exercise their mind and further a spirit of technology.

“From its inception in 2006, Technozion has grown in strength and in numbers, and is now considered to be the second biggest among the technical festivals in India,” said Prof Anand Kishore Kola, Department of Chemical Engineering, faculty advisor for the fest.

“One of the hallmarks of the fest has always been the presence of notable luminaries gracing the Institute portals, delivering inspiring lectures, video conferencing and conducting interactive workshops for the benefit of the student community,” he said.

As many as 11 core teams viz Treasury, Design and Creative, Event Conduction and Coordination, Publicity and Media Relation, Sponsorship and Public Relations, Hospitality and Transportation, Quality Control and Management, Web Development, App Development, Blogger, Logistics and Security will work in coordination for Technozion.

“The core teams for the Technozion-22 are formed and the student coordinators will be nominated in the due course. Dean, Student Welfare, Prof. Ravi Kumar Puli and Director Prof NV Ramana Rao, are supporting the student community and the Faculty Advisor very much and encouraging them a lot to make the fest a huge success,” he added.