CM KCR hosts lunch for Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao held a formal meeting and later also hosted a lunch for Prakash Ambedkar.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:34 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Hyderabad: With the State government all set to unveil the world’s tallest statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, his grandson and former Lok Sabha MP Prakash Ambedkar arrived at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday. He is the chief guest for the unveiling ceremony.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended a warm welcome and felicitated Prakash Ambedkar. The Chief Minister held a formal meeting and later also hosted a lunch for Prakash Ambedkar.

BRS MPs J Santosh Kumar, Ranjith Reddy, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Padi Kaushik Reddy, BRS Maharashtra leader and former NCP MLA Shankar Anna Dhondge, Dasoju Sravan and others were present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister along with Prakash Ambedkar later left for the venue to unveil the 125 feet statue of BR Ambedkar.