Hyderabad Street Dogs Scare Citizens | Street Dog Bites In Hyderabad | Hyderabad News

Hyderabad: Over four lakh dogs roam the streets of Hyderabad city, with many people petting and feeding them. The rising number of dog bite cases has caused anxiety among residents. Experts suggest factors like lack of food, human aggression, or past experiences contribute to these attacks. Authorities have sterilized 80% of dogs, but animal rights activists argue more proactive measures are needed.
Watch: