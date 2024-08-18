Ameya Amateur Radio Association conducts workshop for Ham operators in Pedakakani

Amateur radio operators in Guntur district had an exciting time attending a workshop organised by AARA for the benefit of rookie ham operators. The workshop discussed the theories of propagation, making of antennae for UHF, VHF and HF radios. Elmers explained the concepts and basics to the participants

Pedakakani: Ameya Amateur Radio Association (AARA) conducted a workshop for budding Ham operators here on Sunday. The workshop attended by the Ham radio enthusiasts was inaugurated by Abhishek Kumar, Engineer of the Wireless Monitoring Station in Vijayawada.

Senior ham operators, known as elmers in amateur radio parlance, RV Anil Kumar, VU3DXA and Vinay Karan, VU2TKU explained the theories of propagation and how Ham operators could make different types of antennae using the locally made material like bicycle spokes, copper wire and normal wire used for electricity connections.

The seniors including J Ramchandar, VU2FGD, A Raghupathi Reddy, VU3RFC made antennae for Ultra High Frequency (UHF) and Very High Frequency (VHF) and High Frequency (HF) wireless sets on the spot using locally available materials and demonstrated how VHF / UHF / HF communication could be effectively used.

The workshop covered the fields of amateur radio basics, setting up and operation of wireless transceivers, theories of propagation, construction of antennae and the proposed draft amendments to the gazette pertaining to amateur radio activity, according to a press release issued by the club advisor Sarath Babu Rayaprolu, VU2RS.

Wireless Monitoring station officials Junior Wireless Officers R Bangar Raju and Padmaja Narayana, VU2PVH participated in the workshop and watched the demonstrations. Special guests on the occasion were Assistant Commissioner of Central Taxes and Customs, P Digvijayam VU2DWA and a retired DEO T. R Jayachandar, VU2TJD.