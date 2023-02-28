‘The Untapped Potential of Amateur Radio’ book released in Hyderabad

The book was launched on the occasion of World Science Day at the NIAR campus by V. Sivakumar, IGP Intelligence, Telangana Police

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:49 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

L to R ) S Suri, VU2MY Founder NIAR and Author, V Sivakumar,IPS VU3SIU ( IGP Intelligence ,TS ), T Hari Babu IRRS Dy Director,DOT Ministry of Communication, Govt of India, Er G L Rao, VU2GL ,Hony Chairman NIAR. (Photo: Surya Sridhar)

Hyderabad: Ham radio could be one of the most useful technologies whose potential is evergreen, said the founder of the National Institute of Amateur Radio (NIAR), S. Suri who goes by the callsign VU2MY.

In an effort to create awareness about the same, his book ‘The Untapped Potential of Amateur Radio’ serves as a guide to all who wish to learn the workings of the ham.

The book was launched on the occasion of World Science Day at the NIAR campus by V. Sivakumar, IGP Intelligence, Telangana Police, T. Hari Babu, IRRS, Deputy Director, Ministry of Communications, and G.L. Rao, Chairman, NIAR, all of whom are avid ham enthusiasts themselves.

The event had not just the regular hams in attendance, but also doctors, engineers, advocates and journalists who have over the years nurtured their interest in the workings of the radio.

The organisers also felicitated outstanding ham operators and K. Sreenivas Reddy, Editor, Telangana Today, received a distinguished appreciation memento for his continued contribution in promoting the ham radio.

Speaking about why ham radio needs to be taken seriously, the author said, “It can be used as an excellent tool of communication in the event of disasters and truly has a lot of potential that could be used for the benefit of the larger society.” He hoped the current policymakers realise the importance of ham and make use of it in various departments as it could be a distinct tool and used by the armed forces and the police.

Having reached around 40,000 individuals in their quest to promote ham radio, NIAR will soon be collaborating with various educational institutions and organisations like NSS and NCC.