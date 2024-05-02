Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency: 3 nominations filed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 09:35 PM

Hyderabad: Three nominations, including by one independent candidate, were filed on Thursday for the Warangal-Khammam- Nalgonda Graduates Constituency by-election.

The by-election for the constituency was being conducted following the resignation of BRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy. The cwill be held on May 27 and the results would be announced on June 5.

Last date for filing the nominations is May 9 and candidates can withdraw their nominations by May 13.

On Thursday, apart from Bandaru Nagaraju (independent), Pati Srikanth Reddy (Prajavani Party) and Janaiah Nandipati (Telangana Sakalajanula Party) had filed their nominations.