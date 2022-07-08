Amika does a special number for the Malayalam film ‘Nobody’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:38 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: The singer-turned-actor Amika Shail is all set to perform on a special number in an upcoming Malayalam crime-thriller film titled ‘Nobody’. It’s the first time that Amika is doing a special number, and the actor is all excited about it.

Sharing her excitement, Amika said, “First times are always special – it is my first Malayalam film and first special number. The song is a peppy one and I’m sure the audience will love it. I loved every bit of my experience shooting for the song sequence. Singing and dancing have always been my passion. Special songs these days have become a talking point in films. I hope to do a lot of such songs in the future.”

The song on which Amika will groove will also be dubbed into Tamil and Telugu. “Being a singer first, I am extremely fond of good music and when I first heard the song, I knew in my heart that I am going to do it. The song is an expression of celebration of sensuality just like my all-time favourite song “Oo Antava Mava’ from ‘Pushpa’.”

Elaborating on the challenges, she said, “It was an interesting and challenging assignment for me, more so because of the language barriers. However, I have tried my level best to take the performance up with my energy and flair. However, I always believe that music has no language – it could have some native flavour. Music crosses boundaries irrespective of language or cultural barriers. To enjoy the music, we don’t need any language and one can figure out if that song is emoting happiness or sadness, or excitement. That is why sometimes even an instrumental track can mentally take one to a different zone. I hope my fans shower me with the same amount of love in this crossover as they have always done in the past.”

The movie also stars Lena, Rahul Madhav, Suresh Krishna, Irshad Ali, Kailash, Santhosh Keezhattur, Manoj Govind, Vian, and Ameer Niyas.