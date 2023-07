Amitabh Bachchan begins preparations for ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15

Amitabh Bachchan, the long-standing host of the reality show since its inception (except for one season), shared the update on his personal blog on Sunday.

By PTI Published Date - 02:45 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has begun preparing for the 15th edition of the popular quiz game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” (KBC).

The 80-year-old actor, who has served as the host of the reality show since its inception except for one season, shared the update on his personal blog on Sunday.

“KBC preps have begun and the need to keep at it till the fluency develops and the errors and mistakes do not occur on set ..

“We are human after all and mistakes do happen but the effort is ever made to avoid them..” he wrote.

Bachchan has hosted “KBC” since 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Registration for the upcoming edition opened in April.

On the film front, the screen icon will next be seen in “Kalki 2898-AD” and “Section 84”.