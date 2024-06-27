Meghalaya: Single mother brutally thrashed in public for having affair, 6 arrested

She was dragged by her hair by four men, beaten with sticks in front of a mob that watched

By PTI Updated On - 27 June 2024, 02:19 PM

Photo: X

Shillong: A woman was publicly thrashed by her relatives for having an affair and a video of the incident, which happened in Meghalaya‘s West Garo Hills district, went viral on social media, police said on Thursday.

Six people were arrested in connection with the incident that happened in Lower Teksagre village in Dadenggre sub-division on Tuesday, they said.

The woman, a single mother in her mid-20s, was asked to appear before a kangaroo court in her village. Later, she was dragged by her hair by four men and thrashed with sticks in front of a mob that watched, they added.

The entire episode was captured in a video that went viral on social media, triggering a furore.

Superintendent of Police Abraham T Sangma said six persons, all her close relatives, were arrested on Wednesday within hours of the video going viral.

“While two people were picked up by the police from the village, the rest surrendered. They have been brought back to the district headquarters town,” he said.

The State Women’s Commission has also taken suo-moto cognisance of the incident and has sent a team to meet the victim, officials said.