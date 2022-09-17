Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham launches online course on Sanskrit

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:00 PM, Sat - 17 September 22

Hyderabad: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, has launched an online certificate programme on Samskrit (Sanskrit) titled ‘Saṃskṛtasaparyā’. The course delivered by the Amrita School of Spiritual and Cultural Studies at the Amritapuri campus offers an opportunity to master speaking and writing skills for beginners in Samskrit.

During the programme, scholars will give lectures that will offer students deep insights and provide an apt platform to learn and imbibe the language from its alphabets to sentence framing, through video lessons, live classes, discussions, worksheets and more. Students will have the opportunity to interact with the scholars through live interactive sessions and group discussions.

The duration of the course is six-weeks and the course fee is Rs 475. Anyone can enroll in the programme through the official link https://www.amrita.edu/ahead/samskrtasaparya/. The batch commences from September 20.