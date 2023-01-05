Anahita unveils its latest collection ‘The Rose Garden’

The new collection has colourful dreamscape of saris, dupattas, scarves, and jackets that are easy to wear, and easier on the eye

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:09 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: Anahita unveiled its spring/summer 2023 collection which is inspired by the ephemeral rose that has inspired poets, rock stars, and impressionist painters.

The new collection has colourful dreamscape of saris, dupattas, scarves, and jackets that are easy to wear, and easier on the eye, a press release issued by the Cherma’s Group said. “You will find a certain playfulness yet artful intentionality in the way they have rendered their Gara-inspired embroideries led by the queen of flowers,” the release added.

Also Read Trishna-2k23 commences on grand note at IBS Hyderabad