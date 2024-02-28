Anand Mahindra gets backlash from netizens; Here’s why

Wednesday, Feb 28, 2024
By Telangana Today
Updated On - 28 February 2024, 12:59 PM
Hyderabad: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra faced criticism from netizens following his tweet about India’s announcement of the four Indian astronauts for the Gaganyaan mission to space. In the tweet, Mahindra expressed his excitement about seeing fellow Indians in space suits, highlighting his childhood aspirations. However, some users pointed out historical inaccuracies, reminding Mahindra of Rakesh Sharma’s pioneering journey in 1984.

“Rakesh Sharma made history as the first Indian astronaut in 1984, a fact that seems to have escaped your memory,” remarked one Twitter user, challenging Mahindra’s apparent oversight.

Another user reminisced about learning about Sharma, Ravish Malhotra, and Kalpana Chawla in school, emphasizing that the nation had celebrated its space pioneers long before the recent announcement. “We’ve already celebrated our astronauts’ journeys, including Sunita Williams’. Perhaps focus on something other than PR for your Thar,” the user quipped, suggesting Mahindra redirect his attention.

 

