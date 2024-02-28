Anand Mahindra gets backlash from netizens; Here’s why

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 February 2024, 12:59 PM

Hyderabad: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra faced criticism from netizens following his tweet about India’s announcement of the four Indian astronauts for the Gaganyaan mission to space. In the tweet, Mahindra expressed his excitement about seeing fellow Indians in space suits, highlighting his childhood aspirations. However, some users pointed out historical inaccuracies, reminding Mahindra of Rakesh Sharma’s pioneering journey in 1984.

Another user reminisced about learning about Sharma, Ravish Malhotra, and Kalpana Chawla in school, emphasizing that the nation had celebrated its space pioneers long before the recent announcement. “We’ve already celebrated our astronauts’ journeys, including Sunita Williams’. Perhaps focus on something other than PR for your Thar,” the user quipped, suggesting Mahindra redirect his attention.

In 5th grade, my class had our first AV class. The teacher showcased this video of Rakesh Sharma, talked about Ravish Malhotra, and nerd shared his special knowledge about Kalpana Chawla. We all have seen Sunita Williams’ journey.

Dear @anandmahindra, save PR for your Thar. https://t.co/r5Krw6kLea pic.twitter.com/nQTakndumU — Sumit Jha (@sumitjha__) February 28, 2024

Hey Mr. Mahindra – IAF officers Ravish Malhotra and Rakesh Sharma from the early 1980s send their warm hellos to you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/x8o9vwl0JT — Sandeep Manudhane (@sandeep_PT) February 28, 2024

