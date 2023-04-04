Ancient Vinayaka idol found broken in Guntur

An ancient Vinayaka idol at a temple in Firangipuram of Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district was found broken on Monday morning.

By ANI Published Date - 01:37 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Photo: Twitter

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy posted, “Vinayaka ji’s idol destroyed in ancient Ganapati temple in Firangipuram, Guntur. In past also several incidents of this sort happened but no actions were taken by YSR Congress Party government and it is now repeated again.” Reddy demanded strict action against the culprits. “Preliminary investigation suggests that a few miscreants in the area were behind the incident. There’s no communal angle in this matter. We will catch the culprits soon,” Guntur SP Arif Hafeez said.

A few locals alerted authorities concerned to the incident on Monday morning.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway, the police informed.