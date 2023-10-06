Andhra CM Reddy pays courtesy visit to Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis

Earlier during the day, Reddy attended the chief ministers' conference on leftwing extremism organised by the Union Home Ministry.

By PTI Published Date - 07:59 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday paid a courtesy visit to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Delhi.

Earlier during the day, Reddy attended the chief ministers’ conference on leftwing extremism organised by the Union Home Ministry.

On Thursday, he met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Power Minister RK Singh in Delhi and discussed issues related to the state, including the Polavaram irrigation project.