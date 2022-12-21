Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan gives away free tabs to school children

Published Date - 06:28 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Source: Twitter/CMO Andhra Pradesh.

Bapatla: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has lamented that the bourgeois class who send their children to English medium, approach court when the poor children are provided English medium education.

Giving away free tabs with BYJU’S content to eighth class students at the Venkata Ramaiah ZP High School in Edlapalli of Tsundur mandal in Bapatla district here on Wednesday, he said that by the grace of God, the government was going to assist parents who could not afford to educate their children and taking steps to improve the future of children.

Noting that the government is uploading and providing BYJU’s content in Samsung tabs and distributing 5,18,740 tabs worth Rs.688 crore for free, Jagan said that the facility was available offline for students of Class 8 so that they could easily understand the lessons through tabs.

The tabs distribution programme will be taken up in the state for one week.